UN Security Council's actions must not grant license to use of force: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 11:00, April 08, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council's actions must not grant a license to the use of force, let alone further exacerbate tensions and add fuel to the fire, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday.

The Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution that "strongly encourages" states interested in the use of commercial maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate efforts of a defensive nature to contribute to ensuring the safety and security of navigation across the strait, including through the escort of merchant and commercial vessels.

Eleven members of the Security Council voted in favor of the draft resolution, China and Russia voted against it, while Colombia and Pakistan abstained.

In his explanation of China's vote on the draft resolution, Fu said the conflict in Iran and its spillover effect continue to deal a heavy blow to regional and global peace and stability, hitting the global economy and causing increasingly widespread disruptions.

"The U.S. and Israel, without authorization from the Security Council and while negotiations between Iran and the U.S. were underway, launched military strikes against Iran," he said. "This is in clear violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations."

"At the same time, the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Gulf States must be fully respected. Civilians and non-military targets must be given necessary protection. The safety and security of shipping lanes and energy infrastructure must also be safeguarded," Fu said.

Under the current circumstances, the ambassador said, the draft resolution should clearly identify the root causes of the conflict, seek appropriate solutions to address the root causes and ensure the safety and security of shipping lanes, and strive to promote dialogue and achieve peace.

"It is regrettable, however, that the draft resolution fails to capture the root causes and full picture of the conflict in a comprehensive and balanced manner. It contains one-sided condemnation and pressure, the characterization of the situation as threat to international peace and security, as well as the use of armed escorts," he said, adding that such language is "highly susceptible to misinterpretation or even abuse."

"At a time when the U.S. is openly threatening the very survival of a civilization, when the current hostilities imposed on Iran are very likely to further escalate, the draft resolution, should it have been adopted, would send an extremely wrong message and have very serious consequences," Fu stressed.

Fu also underscored that the Security Council's actions should be aimed at de-escalating the situation and "must not provide the legal veneer for unauthorized military operations."

The Security Council should not rush to vote on the draft resolution where serious concerns among members have been raised, he said. "In light of the above, China had no choice but to vote against the draft resolution."

"This is a war that should never have happened," he emphasized, noting that the fundamental solution to ensuring safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz is to achieve cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.

Noting that the U.S. and Israel are the initiators of this conflict, Fu said the fundamental reason for the disruption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is the illegal military actions taken by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

"China strongly calls on the U.S. and Israel to immediately cease their illegal military actions," he said, adding that at the same time, China calls on Iran to stop attacking relevant facilities in the Gulf, address the legitimate concerns of Gulf States, focus on the common interest of the Global South, and take corresponding positive measures to restore normal navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.

Fu said that recently, China has made tremendous efforts to restore peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East, and is ready to work with all parties to make greater contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Taking into account the needs of all parties to resolve the relevant issues, Russia and China have jointly submitted a draft Security Council resolution, Fu said. "The text of that draft resolution is objective and fair, aiming at easing tensions, calling for dialogue and negotiations, and upholding navigational rights and freedoms," he said, expressing hope that it will receive the support of Security Council members.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)