President of 80th session of UNGA to visit China

Xinhua) 16:21, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Annalena Baerbock will visit China from April 29 to 30, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Baerbock will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)