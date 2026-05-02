Security Council to focus on UN Charter, Middle East, Africa in May: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 12:45, May 02, 2026

Fu Cong (L), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, briefs reporters on the program of work of the Security Council for the month at the UN headquarters in New York, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council will focus its work in May on revitalizing the authority of the UN Charter and the role of the United Nations, advancing the political settlement of the Middle East issue, and promoting the stability and development of African countries, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations and president of the Security Council for May, said Friday.

Briefing reporters on the Security Council's priorities for May, Fu said its first priority is to revitalize the authority of the UN Charter and the role of the United Nations.

In recent years, the world has been witnessing growing turbulence in the international landscape, with conflicts increasing, divisions widening and the multilateral system, along with international law, under considerable strain, he said, urging the international community to take urgent actions to uphold the authority of the UN Charter and strengthen the role of the United Nations to prevent the world from "relapsing into the jungle" and "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war."

In this context, Fu said, the Security Council will convene a high-level open debate in May under the theme of upholding the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

The Security Council's second priority is to advance the political settlement of the Middle East issue, he said.

"We must urge the relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint, bring an end to the fighting, resolve disputes through diplomatic means, and work towards de-escalation," he said.

On the Palestinian question, Fu said the situation in Gaza and the West Bank "remains deeply concerning" and the foundation for the two-state solution is being eroded. He called on the Security Council to urge relevant parties, Israel in particular, to fully observe the Gaza ceasefire agreement, ensure humanitarian access, and stop settlement activities.

He also urged the Security Council to send a clear message in support of the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and to promote a cessation of hostilities and support the Lebanese government in stabilizing the domestic situation and guaranteeing its people's basic livelihood.

The Security Council's third priority is the stability and development of African countries, according to the ambassador.

While hotspot issues on this continent have always been high on the council's agenda, Fu said, the Security Council will maintain its focus on Africa and support efforts in resolving African issues through African ways.

"We encourage dialogue and consultation among relevant parties to ease tensions and resolve disputes," he said, calling on the international community to scale up humanitarian and development support to help the countries concerned strengthen their capacity for self-driven development and address the root causes of conflict.

Fu Cong (2nd R, rear), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, briefs reporters on the program of work of the Security Council for the month at the UN headquarters in New York, May 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie E)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)