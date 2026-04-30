Chinese VP meets president of 80th session of UNGA

Xinhua) 13:08, April 30, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Annalena Baerbock, in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Han said China is willing to take the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative as an opportunity to continuously deepen cooperation with the UN, support the UNGA in adhering to true multilateralism, jointly safeguard world peace and security, and promote development and prosperity.

Baerbock said China is a key partner of the UN and an important pillar of multilateralism, adding that she appreciates the important initiative put forward by China and stands ready to deepen cooperation with China to revitalize multilateralism and jointly promote global peace and development.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Annalena Baerbock, in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)