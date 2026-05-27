Chinese FM highlights China's contributions to UN cause

Xinhua) 08:04, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday briefed on his country's contributions to the UN cause at a high-level meeting of the Security Council.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. For 55 years, as a permanent member of the Security Council, China has taken an active part in the UN cause, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

"Amid international turbulence and transformation, China holds its banner high," Wang told a high-level open debate of the Security Council on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

China's important vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives have gained widespread international support, he said.

Amid frequent global conflicts, China promotes peace and encourages talks. China practices its unique way of resolving hot-spot issues, including establishing the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis on the UN platform, constantly contributing Chinese wisdom and efforts to maintaining world peace, said Wang.

Amid a global development impasse, China empowers and enhances its partners, he said.

The Global Development Initiative has mobilized over 23 billion U.S. dollars of funds, supported over 1,800 cooperation projects, delivered up to 10,000 capacity-building programs for developing countries, and trained over 200,000 professionals in different fields, he noted. "This has given a strong boost to the development of the Global South," he added.

Amid major public crises, China races to help. In 2015, China provided full support for three West African countries in fighting Ebola. China is ready to assist the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to the best of its ability in responding to the current Ebola outbreak, Wang said. "As we speak, Chinese medical teams are on the ground fighting the disease shoulder-to-shoulder with our African brothers."

Amid headwinds against multilateralism, China steps up to shoulder responsibility, said Wang.

China earnestly fulfills its financial obligations as the second largest contributor to the UN regular budget. China has set up and made good use of the China-UN Peace and Development Fund and the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, he said.

China initiated the International Organization for Mediation and the World Data Organization. China has proposed the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and has actively offered to host the Secretariat of the Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, he added.

"All these are our concrete efforts to build pillars for multilateralism," said Wang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)