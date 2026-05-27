Chinese FM says consensus reached at Security Council meeting on revitalizing, strengthening UN

Xinhua) 15:39, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks to reporters after chairing a UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system at the UN headquarters in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Participants at a UN Security Council high-level meeting on "upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system" reached important consensus on Tuesday on revitalizing and strengthening the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in recent times, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter have been disregarded, the basic norms governing international relations undermined, and global peace and security hung in the balance. At this critical juncture, the Security Council must step forward and shoulder its responsibilities, he added.

Wang noted that China's initiative to convene the meeting received positive responses from countries around the world. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, along with foreign ministers of over 20 nations and representatives from various countries, gathered to reaffirm the founding mission of the United Nations, and engaged in lively and in-depth discussions centered on upholding, revitalizing and strengthening the organization.

There is broad consensus that the UN Charter remains as relevant as ever, serving as the cornerstone of the international order, and that the central role of the United Nations must be strengthened rather than weakened.

The participants agreed that the world must uphold a single system -- the international system centered on the United Nations, and abide by a single set of rules -- the basic norms governing international relations, founded upon the Charter.

It was also widely agreed that the United Nations must enhance its operational capacity to fulfill its mandate more effectively, and the Security Council, in particular, must shoulder its primary responsibility for maintaining peace and play its due role in crisis management. Moreover, UN agencies must undergo timely reforms to respond more effectively to the concerns of the international community.

It is agreed that the trend of world multi-polarization is unstoppable, and it is no longer in line with the times for one or a few countries to dominate international affairs. The participants stressed the need to firmly follow the path of multilateralism, and maintain unity to the greatest extent, oppose division, seek cooperation, resist confrontation, and jointly inject much-needed stability and certainty into the world.

The participants acknowledged that the current global governance is lagging behind and needs to keep pace with the times. They called for the reform of the current system of global governance to better reflect the aspirations of all nations, ensuring that every country participates on an equal footing and shares the benefits. In particular, it is essential to enhance the representation and voice of the Global South and jointly build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Stressing that the Global Governance Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year has received extensive support from the international community, Wang said China will hold a meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York on Thursday to build new consensus and inject new impetus into the reform and improvement of global governance.

He also said that the Chinese side will hold a forum on global governance in Xiongan, China, in the autumn, and expects friends from all countries to discuss global governance plans at the event.

Regardless of how the international situation evolves, China will always remain a steadfast defender of the United Nations, a true supporter of multilateralism, and an active promoter of global governance, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)