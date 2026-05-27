Chinese FM meets with Guterres on strengthening UN role

Xinhua) 15:57, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

During the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the current international situation is fraught with turbulence and regional conflicts are erupting in multiple locations, and the United Nations is facing severe challenges while simultaneously being subject to heightened expectations.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, China took the initiative to convene the high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, in a bid to join with all nations in reaffirming the Charter's founding spirit, revitalizing the authority of the United Nations, and forging the broadest possible consensus toward these ends, Wang said.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China at the United Nations, he said, adding that China highly appreciates the UN Secretariat's steadfast adherence to the one-China principle and its faithful observance of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

As a staunch supporter of the UN cause, China stands ready to continue holding high the banner of multilateralism and firmly upholding the international system with the United Nations at its core, Wang said, adding that China is committed to continuously deepening its cooperation with the United Nations in areas such as advancing South-South cooperation, reforming the international economic and financial systems, as well as addressing climate change, artificial intelligence, and regional hotspots.

Through concrete actions, China aims to support, revitalize, and strengthen the United Nations, constantly leveraging China's governance experience to empower global governance and injecting stronger momentum into the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

Guterres commended China for taking the initiative to convene the high-level meeting, which clearly showcases China's unwavering support for multilateralism and the United Nations. He expressed his gratitude to China for its consistent commitment to upholding the UN Charter and international law.

Noting that China is the most reliable partner for sustainable development and a robust contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, the UN chief said the United Nations commends the series of global initiatives put forward by China in fields such as security, peace and development, and looks forward to working together to resolve conflicts, to ensure that peace, international law and multilateralism prevail.

The United Nations firmly upholds General Assembly Resolution 2758, which embodies the one-China principle, said Guterres, adding that there is no room for ambiguity on this issue.

The United Nations stands ready to continue deepening cooperation with China in areas such as the reform of the international economic and financial system, sustainable development, climate change, and artificial intelligence, thereby promoting the balanced advancement of the three pillars of the United Nations -- peace and security, development, and human rights, Guterres said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)