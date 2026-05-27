Let the world discover the beauty of Jincheng
(People's Daily Online) 09:57, May 27, 2026
Recently, Alvaro Lago, a Spaniard working with People's Daily Online, visited Jincheng in north China's Shanxi Province. During his three-day trip, he immersed himself in the city's unique charm and rich culture. Follow in his footsteps and discover the beauty of Jincheng.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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