Home>>
Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident
(Xinhua) 13:44, May 23, 2026
TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll rose to 82 following a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province.
The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 p.m. on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Person responsible for company involved in north China coal mine accident placed under control
- Death toll rises to 8 in north China's coal mine accident
- Profile: From classrooms to cattle pens, a teacher's 20-year mission in the mountains
- 14 types of minerals in China including rare earths rank first in the world in terms of reserves: Ministry of Natural Resources
- China reports 14 mineral reserves as world's largest
- Handicraft experiences turn into new consumer scenes in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.