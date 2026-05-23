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Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident

Xinhua) 13:44, May 23, 2026

TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll rose to 82 following a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province.

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 p.m. on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)