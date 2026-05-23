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Person responsible for company involved in north China coal mine accident placed under control
(Xinhua) 13:32, May 23, 2026
TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A person responsible for the company involved in a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province has been placed under control in accordance with the law, the rescue headquarters noted on Saturday.
The gas explosion occurred on Friday at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County in the city of Changzhi, resulting in heavy casualties. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
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