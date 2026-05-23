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China dispatches 6 national rescue teams after gas explosion at north China coal mine
(Xinhua) 14:47, May 23, 2026
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China has dispatched six national mine emergency rescue teams, totaling 345 personnel with equipment, to assist in rescue efforts following a coal mine gas explosion in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.
The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine on Friday. The death toll has risen to 82. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
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