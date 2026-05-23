North China coal mine accident leaves 82 dead, nine trapped

Xinhua) 14:43, May 23, 2026

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province has left 82 dead, with nine others still trapped, according to Xinhua reporters at the site.

The gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)