Home>>
North China coal mine accident leaves 82 dead, nine missing
(Xinhua) 15:44, May 23, 2026
TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province has left 82 people dead, with nine others still unaccounted for, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
The gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County. The province has sent 755 people including rescuers and medical personnel to the site. Rescue efforts are ongoing.
A total of 123 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment, including two in critical condition and two in serious condition, while 33 others have returned home.
The persons responsible for the company involved in the mine accident have been placed under control in accordance with the law, the bureau said.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China dispatches 6 national rescue teams after gas explosion at north China coal mine
- North China coal mine accident leaves 82 dead, nine trapped
- Death toll rises to 82 in north China coal mine accident
- Person responsible for company involved in north China coal mine accident placed under control
- Death toll rises to 8 in north China's coal mine accident
- Profile: From classrooms to cattle pens, a teacher's 20-year mission in the mountains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.