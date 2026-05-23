North China coal mine accident leaves 82 dead, nine missing

Xinhua) 15:44, May 23, 2026

TAIYUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province has left 82 people dead, with nine others still unaccounted for, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

The gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County. The province has sent 755 people including rescuers and medical personnel to the site. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

A total of 123 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment, including two in critical condition and two in serious condition, while 33 others have returned home.

The persons responsible for the company involved in the mine accident have been placed under control in accordance with the law, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)