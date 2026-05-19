City view of Moscow, Russia
A man paints at the Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2026. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
People enjoy leisure time at the Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2026. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Tang Tiefu)
This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the main building of Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows a view of the Russian State Historical Museum in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a view of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows the Kremlin (L) and the Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
People walk across the street in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2026. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
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