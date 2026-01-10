Home>>
Russia says U.S. decided to release 2 Russian citizens from seized oil tanker
(Xinhua) 10:41, January 10, 2026
MOSCOW, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that the United States has decided to release two Russian citizens from the crew of a Russian-flagged oil tanker previously seized by the U.S. side.
