India, Russia ink pacts in several fields

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Indian President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo during a welcome ceremony in New Delhi, India, Dec. 5, 2025. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- India and Russia on Friday inked several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in such fields as migration and mobility, health and food safety, maritime cooperation, and commerce.

The bilateral agreements were signed here in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was on a two-day state visit to India, concluding Friday.

On the occasion, India announced to grant a free 30-day e-tourist visa to Russian nationals on a reciprocal basis.

According to a joint statement, Putin and Modi reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides confirmed their intention to broaden cooperation in nuclear energy, including fuel cycle, life cycle support for operating the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, located in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, and non-power applications.

