18 Naxals, 3 policemen killed in gunfight in India's Chhattisgarh

Xinhua) 13:17, December 05, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- At least 18 Naxals and three policemen were killed and two other policemen wounded in a fierce gunfight in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Thursday.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces broke out on Wednesday in the Bhairamgarh forest area of Bijapur district, about 387 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Security forces also recovered a large quantity of weaponry and explosive material from the gunfight site, according to state-run broadcaster All India Radio.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

