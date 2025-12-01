4 killed in India residential building fire

Xinhua) 11:09, December 01, 2025

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least four persons, including one woman, died and a few others got injured when a fire broke out inside a four-story residential building in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, a local cop said on Sunday.

The fire broke out late on Saturday evening in a shop located on the ground floor, and soon engulfed the whole building.

Four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took the firefighters more than two hours to douse the blaze.

