Technical issue affects flights operations at Delhi airport

Xinhua) 13:46, November 07, 2025

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system adversely affected the operation of hundreds of flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday morning, confirmed a senior official.

Technical experts of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) were engaged in resolving the issue, but it was still not known when flight operations would be resumed.

In a written statement the airport said, "Due to a technical issue with the ATC system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest."

Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. Several private airlines also put out advisories to their respective flyers to remain in touch for the latest updates about flight operations.

