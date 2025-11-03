19 killed in bus-truck collision in India's Telangana

Xinhua) 13:40, November 03, 2025

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 19 people were killed and many others injured Monday when a truck collided head-on with a bus in the southern Indian state of Telangana, police said.

