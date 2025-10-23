Indian capital air quality in very poor category

Xinhua) 09:56, October 23, 2025

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Air quality in the Indian capital on Wednesday continued to remain in a very poor category, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

According to official data at 7 a.m. local time, Air Quality Index in Delhi's RK Puram was recorded at 380, while Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both stood at 355.

Wednesday was the second straight day for Delhi residents to wake to a thick haze. The past two days saw the residents setting off firecrackers as part of celebrations to observe Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, beyond a two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 34 were in the red zone, indicating very poor to severe air quality.

Currently, authorities have imposed curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-II in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

