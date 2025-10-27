Opposition National Congress party says India's air pollution crisis now full-blown assault on brains, bodies

Xinhua) 14:08, October 27, 2025

NEW DELHI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- India's main opposition National Congress party on Sunday said the worsening air pollution crisis in the country was not just a respiratory issue but a "full-blown assault" on the brains and bodies of the people.

Citing the State of Global Air 2025 report, Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary in charge of communications, said in a statement posted on social media that nearly 2 million deaths in India in 2023 were linked to air pollution, a 43 percent rise since 2000.

"Exposure to fine particulate matter measured in micrograms per cubic meter (PM2.5) has now also been linked to brain damage and accelerated cognitive decline," the official noted.

Air pollution has become a "public health catastrophe and a national security threat" that endangers India's society, healthcare system, and future workforce, the official said.

The Indian capital territory Delhi on Sunday registered an air quality index of 324, which falls in the very poor category.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

