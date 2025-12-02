Indian gov't confirms GPS spoofing of flights at major airports

Xinhua) 09:51, December 02, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government on Monday confirmed that incidents of GPS spoofing and interference with flights have been reported at major airports in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

The information was given by the federal civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in the upper house of the Indian parliament, locally called Rajya Sabha.

"Some flights reported GPS spoofing in the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, while using GPS based landing procedures, while approaching on RWY (runway) 10. Contingency procedures were used for GPS spoofed flights approaching to RWY 10," Naidu said. "There were no effects on movements of flights, on other runway ends having conventional navigational aids being operational."

Global Positioning System (GPS)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) spoofing and jamming refer to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.

