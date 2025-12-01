3 killed as cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rain in India's Tamil Nadu

Xinhua) 13:14, December 01, 2025

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and nearly 150 cattle perished in rain-related incidents caused by cyclone Ditwah in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials said Sunday.

The rains have also damaged over 200 houses and hutments, and inundated 56,000 hectares of farmland in the state.

Thirty-eight relief camps have been set up in districts where a heavy rainfall forecast was made, and until Sunday morning, 2,393 people have been given shelter in these camps, according to local officials.

Meanwhile, 28 teams of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, and 10 additional teams have been requisitioned.

The state-run broadcaster, All India Radio, on Sunday evening said cyclone Ditwah, presently 80 km away from Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, will weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

Cyclone Ditwah swept across neighboring Sri Lanka on Friday, as torrential rainfall triggered landslides and flooding. The death toll has risen to 212, and another 218 are reported missing in the country.

