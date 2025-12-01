Home>>
5 dead as truck mows down 8 vehicles in eastern India
(Xinhua) 13:11, December 01, 2025
NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least five people died and nearly 10 were injured when a truck mowed out eight motorbikes in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday, confirmed a local policeman.
The accident occurred in Bihar's Motihari district, on the Motihari-Gopalganj national highway.
The local police nabbed the truck driver after the mishap.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital, and the condition of a couple of them was said to be critical.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
