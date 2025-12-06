Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional developments

Xinhua) 13:29, December 06, 2025

CAIRO, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, held a phone talk on Friday to discuss the developments in the Middle East, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, the two top diplomats touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty emphasized the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and proceed with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan. He underscored the importance of enabling the creation of an international stabilization force in Gaza to consolidate the ceasefire.

The two ministers also discussed developments in Lebanon and Syria. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.

He reiterated Egypt's call to uphold Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and rejected actions or interventions that could undermine stability, urging the advancement of an inclusive political process that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.

The discussion further addressed the Iranian nuclear issue, stressing the importance of continued efforts to de-escalate tensions, build confidence, and create conditions conducive to diplomatic solutions.

