Russia captures 2 settlements in frontline: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 10:15, March 04, 2026
MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Russian forces have taken control of two settlements in the frontline following active and decisive operations, including Bobylevka in the Sumy region and Veselyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry, Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on 142 targets, including Ukrainian airfields used to launch long-range strike drones, energy facilities and port infrastructure supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries.
Russian air defense systems shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 136 fixed-wing drones, it said.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
