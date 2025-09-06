Senior Chinese legislator says to bring ties with Russia to higher levels

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Thursday called for advancing China-Russia relations to higher levels, broader areas and deeper dimensions.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok. He was invited to attend the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.

Li first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Putin. He said that two days earlier, Xi and Putin held an important meeting in Beijing, where they jointly charted the course for long-term development of China-Russia relations and reached consensus on defending the victorious outcomes of World War II and safeguarding a correct historical perspective on World War II, setting a stellar example for major-country relations.

Li added that China is ready to work with Russia, guided by and following the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to uphold the original aspiration of lasting friendship and win-win cooperation.

Putin asked Li to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi, and thanked China for the trial of a visa-free policy for Russian citizens as well as for sending a high-level delegation to attend the forum.

He noted that Russia will continue to work with China to elevate the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and advance bilateral cooperation across various fields to new heights.

On Friday, Li addressed the plenary session of the forum. He emphasized that at a time when profound global changes unseen in a century are accelerating, President Xi has put forward the Global Governance Initiative, providing a Chinese solution for effectively addressing global challenges and deepening international cooperation, and demonstrating the responsibility of a major country in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China is willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Russia and other countries in Northeast Asia, advance extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits in an action-oriented way, and work together toward a bright future of peaceful development and win-win cooperation, he said.

