Russian State Duma chairman to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:58, August 25, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, will lead a delegation to visit China from Aug. 25 to 26.
During the visit, Volodin will attend the 10th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.
