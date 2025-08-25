Russian State Duma chairman to visit China

Xinhua) 10:58, August 25, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, will lead a delegation to visit China from Aug. 25 to 26.

During the visit, Volodin will attend the 10th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)