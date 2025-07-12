Russian FM arrives in DPRK for visit: KCNA

Xinhua) 15:46, July 12, 2025

PYONGYANG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on Friday night at Wonsan Kalma airport for a visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

Lavrov will hold talks with his DPRK counterpart Choe Son Hui during the visit at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, according to the report.

The visit will run from July 11 to 13, the KCNA reported earlier.

Prior to Lavrov's trip, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Lavrov and Choe will attend the second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers between the two countries in Pyongyang, Russian media reported on Friday.

