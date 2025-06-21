Chinese vice premier says China-Russia ties rock-solid, unbreakable

June 21, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here on Friday that China-Russia relations are now at their best in history, being stable, rock-solid and unbreakable.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions after delivering a speech at the plenary session of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Noting that China is happy to see Russia and the United States resume contacts and exchanges, Ding said engagements between major countries are a boon to the entire world as they can help stabilize the international situation and revitalize the global economy.

The China-Russia relations, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have reached a historic height, being stable, rock-solid and unbreakable, he said, adding that the China-Russia friendship can hardly be disturbed by a third party, nor is targeted against a third party.

Meanwhile, Ding said major countries should act like major countries and take the lead in safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core, defending international fairness and justice, and providing more certainty to the world.

China, as a responsible major country, is willing to work with all parties to boost global prosperity and stability, said the Chinese vice premier.

While attributing the educational and technological achievements so far made worldwide to exchanges and cooperation, Ding pointed out that certain countries politicizing educational and technological cooperation and setting up obstacles would harm global sustainable development.

Realities have shown that innovation and advancement can happen where there is blockade or containment, Ding said, adding that China is willing to work with Russia to consistently expand the scale and scope of their cooperation and improve the cooperation mechanisms, so as to jointly lift bilateral educational and technological collaboration to a new level.

Prior to the economic forum meeting, Ding briefly met with Russian oil company Rosneft's chief executive Igor Sechin and exchanged views on enhancing China-Russia cooperation in the oil sector.

