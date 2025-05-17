Chinese Vice Premier to travel to Russia for bilateral meetings
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will be in Russia from May 19 to 22 for the fifth meeting of the council of cooperation between the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River and the Volga Federal District, and the chairpersons' meeting of the China-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation and Development of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia, at the invitation of Russia's Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District Igor Komarov and Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Zhang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
