3 killed in gas blast at residential building in Russia's Saratov

Xinhua) 10:33, July 26, 2025

MOSCOW, July 25 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed Friday in a gas explosion at a residential building in southwestern Russia's Saratov region, local media reported.

The blast, which occurred at a 10-story apartment building, destroyed the corner entrance from the seventh to the 10th floor, the regional emergency authorities were quoted as saying.

According to local authorities, the preliminary cause was a gas leak.

