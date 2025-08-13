Home>>
Putin holds phone conversation with Kim Jong Un: Kremlin
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 13, 2025
MOSCOW, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and updated him on the upcoming meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders, according to the Kremlin.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of bilateral relations, the Kremlin said in a statement.
