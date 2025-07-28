Putin depicts Russian navy as pivotal in safeguarding national security, sovereignty

Xinhua) 11:25, July 28, 2025

MOSCOW, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the navy's pivotal role in protecting Russia's sovereignty and national security, as he oversaw its maneuvers, codenamed "July Storm," during Russia's Navy Day celebrations on Sunday.

"Our primary task is to ensure Russia's security and defend its sovereignty and national interests. The navy plays a crucial role in this mission," Putin said.

The large-scale operational maneuvers, which commenced on July 23, are being conducted simultaneously across multiple regions, notably the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Caspian and Baltic Seas, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The "July Storm" exercise involves over 150 warships and support vessels, 120 aircraft, 10 coastal missile systems, 950 units of military equipment, and more than 15,000 personnel, the ministry said.

Putin said that the exercise draws on lessons learned from the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. "We will continue to enhance the combat readiness of our surface ships, submarines, coastal units and aviation, equipping them with the latest technologies and weaponry."

He also revealed plans to strengthen the navy's capabilities, noting that five Marine Corps brigades will be upgraded to divisions, with two already scheduled for this year.

"This transformation will significantly improve the navy's strike power and operational effectiveness," Putin added.

Due to security concerns, this year's main naval parade, traditionally held in St. Petersburg, has been canceled.

"While Navy Day is a festive occasion, given the current circumstances, it is more appropriate to observe it in a combat-ready environment, with the navy demonstrating its operational prowess," Putin explained.

Following the maneuvers, Putin extended his congratulations to the navy personnel at the Admiralty in St. Petersburg, praising their dedication and skill in showcasing the navy's combat readiness.

Russia's Navy Day, first celebrated in 1939, has featured the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg since 2017, in accordance with a presidential decree. Last year, on parade were 20 surface ships, one submarine, four sailing vessels, and more than 2,500 servicemen.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)