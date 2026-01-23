Russia willing to allocate 1 bln to Gaza Peace Board from U.S.-frozen assets

Xinhua) 10:18, January 23, 2026

MOSCOW, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russia is willing to allocate 1 billion U.S. dollars from Russia's U.S.-frozen assets to the Board of Peace for Gaza, a move that would require the unblocking of the assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited Russia to join the U.S.-initiated Board of Peace, and that Russia would hold consultations with its strategic partners on the matter, according to a statement published on the Kremlin's official website on Wednesday.

Given the special ties between Russia and the Palestinian people, even if Russia had not yet decided whether to participate in the work of the Board of Peace for Gaza, it would still consider allocating 1 billion dollars from its U.S.-frozen assets to the initiative, Putin said.

"This step would require the assets to be unblocked," said Peskov. "It is not yet clear how the contribution will be legally formalized; all of this will need to be discussed."

