People attend protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Xinhua) 15:36, January 22, 2026

People attend a protest outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States, on Jan. 21, 2026. The fatal shooting of a U.S. woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis has continued to stoke tensions locally and nationwide, as state and federal officials sharply clash over how the incident unfolded and should be handled. (Xinhua)

A demonstrator attends a protest outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States, on Jan. 21, 2026. The fatal shooting of a U.S. woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis has continued to stoke tensions locally and nationwide, as state and federal officials sharply clash over how the incident unfolded and should be handled. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)