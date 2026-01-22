We Are China

Trump says Europe "not heading in the right direction"

Xinhua) 10:12, January 22, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Europe is not heading in the right direction, arguing that the continent has become "not even recognizable" in a "very negative" way.

Trump said he "love[s] Europe" and wants to see it "go good," but insisted that "it's not heading in the right direction."

Trump made the remarks in a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, which runs from Jan. 19 to 23.

