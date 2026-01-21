U.S. state South Carolina reports at least 88 new measles cases

Xinhua) 15:55, January 21, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- At least 88 new measles cases have been confirmed in the U.S. state of South Carolina over the past five days, bringing the total to 646 amid the ongoing outbreak, the state's Department of Public Health (DPH) said Tuesday.

There are currently 538 people in quarantine and 33 in isolation, with the latest quarantine period set to end on Feb. 23, according to the DPH.

At least 15 schools, including elementary, middle and high schools, as well as two universities, have students in quarantine, the department added.

Health officials identified measles exposures at two supermarkets in the upstate region and advised people who may have been exposed, particularly those without immunity, to monitor for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure.

Nationwide, a total of 171 confirmed measles cases have been reported in 2026 as of Jan. 13, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The United States reported 2,242 confirmed measles cases in 2025, the highest annual total since 1992, CDC data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)