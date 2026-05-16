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Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay state visit to China from May 19 to 20
(Xinhua) 15:56, May 16, 2026
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China from May 19 to 20, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Saturday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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