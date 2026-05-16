Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay state visit to China from May 19 to 20

Xinhua) 15:56, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China from May 19 to 20, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)