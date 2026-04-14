Putin holds talks with Indonesian president in Moscow on trade, geopolitics

Xinhua) 09:10, April 14, 2026

MOSCOW, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Moscow on bilateral trade and the current geopolitical situation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin noted that Russia-Indonesia trade turnover grew by 12.5 percent in 2025, expressing confidence that Russia and Indonesia will be able to find solutions to maintain stable trade dynamics.

According to Putin, energy, space, agriculture and pharmaceuticals are among the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS, which represents yet another opportunity for cooperation, similar to cooperation between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Subianto expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in helping Indonesia join BRICS in such a short period of time.

"One of the goals of my visit today is to consult with you on the current geopolitical situation," Subianto told Putin. "We see Russia's undeniably positive contribution to modern geopolitical development amid ongoing geopolitical processes marked by high uncertainty."

According to Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov, Russia has received a request from Indonesia for the supply of petroleum products and the parties have already started working on long-term contracts.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)