Wuqiao breathes new life into acrobatics through technology

People's Daily Online) 14:20, May 08, 2026

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Wuqiao county, located in Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province, has long been known as the cradle of Chinese acrobatics. By integrating cutting-edge technology and expanding into cultural tourism, Wuqiao acrobatics is stepping onto the modern stage with renewed energy.

For Wei Chunhua, a provincial-level inheritor with more than 40 years of experience, this transformation feels like an aesthetic rebirth. Earlier this year, she performed at a gala featuring intangible cultural heritage, sharing the stage with robotic dogs, a humanoid robot and an autonomous mobile robot. Her signature act — spinning a massive jar weighing hundreds of kilograms on her feet — was paired with robotic partners weaving and pivoting around her with precision.

Once rooted in street performances using everyday utensils as props, Wuqiao acrobatics has been transformed into an immersive spectacle. A 70-minute acrobatic show featuring 12 acts exemplifies this shift. Since its 2022 debut, it has undergone four revisions.

"The stage can lift, rotate, tilt and move, while the background screens open in multiple directions, working with water curtains, lighting and surround sound," said Mu Shuangshuang, chairman of Wuqiao Acrobatic World Tourism Co., Ltd., adding that these technologies inject a new texture into traditional acrobatics.

In one act of the show, performers walk blindfolded atop a spinning giant wheel, while digital backdrops simulate dizzying heights and meteor trails, amplifying the sense of danger. The show has been staged nearly 1,000 times, drawing a total audience of 726,000.

Beyond the stage, Wuqiao is redefining how audiences engage with acrobatics. Visitors are no longer passive spectators; they can learn, play and experience the art firsthand.

An acrobat performs at Wuqiao Acrobatics World in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The Wuqiao Acrobatic Museum, with nearly 2,000 square meters of exhibition space and more than 800 exhibits, offers a vivid overview of both the history and contemporary development of Wuqiao acrobatics. Visitors can even step into the role of acrobats themselves, trying out classic tricks through an AI face-swap experience. Using 3D and augmented reality technologies, 102 ceramic acrobatic figures are brought to life, performing a range of dazzling stunts.

This integration extends into rural revitalization. In Sangyuan town, more than 30 acrobatics-themed B&Bs line the Grand Canal.

"Occupancy averages 70 percent, and rooms are fully booked during holidays," said Wang Dexin, Party branch secretary of a village in the town.

The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in 2025 drew over 500,000 visitors. During the year's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, tourism revenue in Wuqiao reached 164 million yuan ($24 million). During the 2026 Spring Festival holiday, visitor numbers in Wuqiao rose 158.3 percent year on year, with tourism spending up 131.1 percent year on year.

Trainees from Ethiopia practice acrobatics at Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An acrobatics inheritance system has been established in Wuqiao. Founded in 1985, the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School has trained more than 4,000 professionals and over 1,000 international students. Today, however, inheritance extends far beyond a single institution.

What began as occasional outreach has become a rooted ecosystem, said Wei Lili, deputy director of the Education and Sports Bureau of Wuqiao county. Acrobatics education now covers more than 100 schools in Wuqiao.

In rural areas, 14 acrobatics learning centers serve as grassroots training hubs, while 15 intangible heritage workshops ensure both skills and tools are passed down.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)