Zhangjiajie International New Acrobatic Theater Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 13:48, October 13, 2025

An acrobat from Chile performs during the 2025 Zhangjiajie International New Acrobatic Theater Festival at the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 11, 2025. The event kicked off in Zhangjiajie on Saturday, with the participation of acrobats from more than ten countries and regions including France, Russia, Germany, Italy, and Chile. Over 60 shows will be presented during the five-day event, integrating elements of drama, dance, music, and new media. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

