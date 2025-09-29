Int'l circus festival opens in China's "hometown of acrobatics"

Xinhua) 08:27, September 29, 2025

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival opened Sunday in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, marking the first time the event's main activities have been held in the country's renowned "hometown of acrobatics."

The festival features 28 acts from 19 countries and regions, competing for three Golden Lion, five Silver Lion and seven Bronze Lion awards. The closing ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 3, while related theme events will continue through Oct. 8, the last day of the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

A special showcase of 12 top Chinese acrobatic programs funded in recent years by the China National Arts Fund was held on Sunday, highlighting achievements in domestic acrobatic art. Other activities include acrobatic exhibitions and a Grand Canal intangible cultural heritage display.

Established in 1987 and held biennially, the festival is the biggest and most influential event in the field of acrobatics within China, as well as one of the nation's most extensive international artistic competitions and cultural festivals.

The festival is regarded as one of the world's three major acrobatic competitions, alongside the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo in Monaco and the World Circus Festival of Tomorrow in Paris.

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 28, 2025.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)