Guarding lives on World Malaria Day: 27th Chinese medical team holds major free clinic in Freetown

People's Daily Online) 18:04, April 30, 2026

Members of the 27th Chinese Medical Team pose with the President of the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in Grafton to kick off the World Malaria Day mission. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The 27th Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone conducted a comprehensive medical outreach in the Grafton old camp of Freetown to mark World Malaria Day on April 25, 2026. Over a high-intensity session lasting approximately three and a half hours, the multidisciplinary team provided essential healthcare services to nearly 300 residents.

The mission, themed "Healthcare, Education, and Culture," aimed to bring high-quality medical resources directly to the community’s doorstep while intensifying malaria screening and prevention efforts.

A critical intervention

Early in the session, a young woman’s condition caught the attention of Zhou Ning, a specialist in infectious diseases from the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University. Despite her claim of feeling no fever, Zhou noted her lethargy and slowed responsiveness.

Relying on his extensive clinical experience, Zhou performed a temperature check, which revealed a staggering 39.1 degrees Celsius. Recognizing these as signs of severe malaria with potential neurological involvement, the team acted immediately, providing initial anti-malarial medication and an urgent referral to the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital for further intravenous treatment.

Comprehensive screening and prevention

The severity of the malaria challenge in the region was underscored by the day's diagnostic results: the team confirmed over 10 malaria cases, including a complex mixed infection of Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax.

Adopting a rigorous approach to disease control, the team also performed contact tracing. Wu Ying, for example, conducted a rapid diagnostic test on a young girl in red after her family member was confirmed with the infection, ensuring no potential cases were overlooked.

Following a confirmed malaria case in her family, Wu Ying carefully performs a rapid diagnostic test for a young resident to ensure no potential infections are missed. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Beyond malaria treatment, specialists addressed a wide range of common conditions among residents, including hypertension and chronic pain. Hundreds of doses of essential medications—including anti-malarials, anti-hypertensives, and analgesics—were distributed free of charge.

A legacy of cooperation

The medical outreach was as much about education as it was about treatment. Throughout the day, team members distributed health booklets and worked with local medical volunteers to teach residents how to identify mosquito breeding sites and properly use bed nets.

Zhou Ning provides medication guidance and preventive education to the family members of a malaria patient (pictured in the center) identified during the clinic. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Alpha Basie Kamara, a local community leader who witnessed the event, expressed his gratitude for the high-level medical services provided directly to the community. "We are honored to receive such help from the Chinese doctors right at our doorstep," he said.

Mariama Bangura, a local nurse who assisted with translation, also thanked the team for their dedication and expressed hope for their return. As the clinic concluded, the mission left behind more than just medicine; it reinforced the enduring bond between the people of China and Sierra Leone through every consultation and every life-saving intervention.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)