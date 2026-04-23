Chinese medical team donates supplies to boost healthcare in Cameroon

Xinhua) 13:29, April 23, 2026

Photo taken on April 22, 2026 shows the handover ceremony of medical supplies to the Mbalmayo District Hospital in Mbalmayo, Cameroon. The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team in Cameroon on Wednesday donated a consignment of medical supplies to the Mbalmayo District Hospital, located about 50 km from the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

YAOUNDE, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team in Cameroon on Wednesday donated a consignment of medical supplies to the Mbalmayo District Hospital, located about 50 km from the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Zhang Chao, chief of the Chinese medical team in Mbalmayo, said the donation was carefully selected to include antimalarials, antibiotics, antihypertensives, antidiabetics, as well as surgical supplies, protective equipment, and acupuncture instruments from traditional Chinese medicine.

"The medications will eventually be used, but the friendship will remain. Missions will follow one another, but love and hope will endure," Zhang said, stressing the long-standing friendly relations between Cameroon and China.

Nkongo Victorine, director of the Mbalmayo District Hospital, commended the Chinese team for its consistent contributions to Cameroon's healthcare system and said the medical supplies were "a significant contribution."

"These donations specifically consist of medications and supplies that will be used to care for patients. In short, all patients will benefit," she said.

The first Chinese medical team arrived in Cameroon, in the town of Mbalmayo, in 1975. For more than 50 years, China has dispatched 25 medical teams to Cameroon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)