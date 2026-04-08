Chinese medical team offers free clinic, promotes health awareness in Mozambique

Xinhua) 10:49, April 08, 2026

MAPUTO, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The 25th Chinese medical team in Mozambique has held a health awareness campaign and free clinic at the Confucius Institute of Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo.

During the event held on Monday, members of the medical team introduced traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy, explaining its principles and benefits to participants.

They also provided medical consultations and basic health examinations across multiple specialties, including orthopedics, plastic surgery, and obstetrics and gynecology.

Zhu Hongyu, a doctor with the Chinese medical team, said that the acupuncture lecture aimed not only to promote Chinese culture but also to help participants gain a better understanding of traditional Chinese medicine.

"It allows people to experience the unique value of traditional Chinese medicine," she said.

To mark Mozambican Women's Day on April 7, the medical team also organized targeted health education sessions focusing on the prevention of common diseases such as HIV/AIDS and offering practical guidance to enhance public health awareness.

Yassine Chicombe, Mozambican director of the Confucius Institute, said that 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, noting that such activities are highly welcomed as they help strengthen cultural exchanges and improve students' health awareness.

China has been dispatching medical teams to Mozambique since 1976, contributing to local healthcare services and promoting health cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)