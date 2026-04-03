Lesotho hails Chinese medical teams as symbol of people-to-people solidarity

Xinhua) 13:22, April 03, 2026

MASERU, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Lesotho's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Neo Matjato Moteane on Wednesday praised China's rotating medical teams as a strong symbol of people-to-people solidarity between the two countries, as the 20th Chinese medical team was inaugurated in Maseru.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Lesotho, Moteane said the medical teams reflect the spirit of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and represent "a powerful reminder of the enduring friendship and cooperation" between the two sides.

Noting that the collaboration is people-centered and embodies the spirit of compassion and shared humanity, the minister said: "Beyond medical treatment, these teams bring hope, knowledge, cultural exchange, and human connection to the Basotho nation."

He thanked the outgoing 19th team for providing medical services and supporting local capacity building, while welcoming the incoming team.

Yang Xiaokun, Chinese ambassador to Lesotho, called on the new team to carry forward the spirit of Chinese medical missions, which is characterized by "fearlessness in the face of hardship, willingness to sacrifice, devotion to patients, and boundless love."

"China stands ready to further deepen medical cooperation with Lesotho by bringing more advanced medical technologies, training more healthcare professionals, and making even greater contributions to the health and dignity of the Basotho people," the ambassador said.

China has dispatched medical teams to Lesotho continuously since 1997.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)