Chinese medical team saves young mother from life-threatening heart condition in Sierra Leone

People's Daily Online) 14:19, April 08, 2026

In Sierra Leone, childbirth remains a period of extreme vulnerability. For 28-year-old N'mah Sesay, the joy of a three-week-old newborn was nearly cut short by a sudden, life-threatening cardiac crisis.

Associate Chief Physician Sheng Jie performing a physical examination in the CCU.

"She was in acute respiratory distress, unable to lie flat and struggling for every breath," recalled Sheng Jie, an associate chief physician of cardiology from the 27th Chinese Medical Team. On March 26, the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital was alerted to N'mah's deteriorating condition. Detecting jugular venous distension and severe pulmonary rales, Sheng suspected more than just postpartum exhaustion; he suspected Peripartum Cardiomyopathy (PPCM).

West Africa reports some of the highest PPCM incidence rates globally. However, in Sierra Leone, where diagnostic infrastructure is severely limited, this "silent killer" often goes undetected. Sheng's rapid clinical assessment provided the critical intervention needed to halt the progression of heart failure.

Associate Chief Physician Zhou Cheng performing a bedside echocardiogram with a portable ultrasound.

The rescue mission moved into high gear. Associate Chief Physician Zhou Cheng, an imaging specialist from the Chinese medical team, arrived with portable ultrasound equipment. In a country where cardiac imaging is a rare luxury, this diagnostic precision was transformative. By ruling out pulmonary embolism and confirming reduced ejection fraction, the Chinese doctors initiated a targeted treatment plan. This streamlined approach—pioneered at the Xiangya-built CCU—brought high-standard cardiac care to the heart of Freetown.

A recovering N'mah Sesay smiling and posing for a photo with Associate Chief Physicians Sheng Jie and Zhou Cheng.

N'mah's recovery was remarkably swift. Now breathing easily and moving independently, she sat upright, her face beaming with joy. Grateful for the Chinese doctors who stood by her, she expressed her thanks in a heartfelt mix of languages: "谢谢 (Xie-Xie) to you all!" This simple, sincere gesture served as the most powerful testament to the success of the treatment.

This marks the first successful treatment of PPCM at the hospital since the CCU was established in 2025 with support from Central South University's Xiangya Hospital. Dauda, a local physician, remarked, "We have lost many mothers to this condition in the past. Today, with the CCU and the expertise of our Chinese colleagues, we have the tools to save lives."

This successful intervention is a testament to the enduring medical partnership between China and Sierra Leone. Beyond saving a life, it demonstrates how Chinese doctors are translating clinical standards into a resilient shield for maternal health in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)