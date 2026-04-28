Feature: For 45 years, Chinese medical team brings healing, hope to Djibouti

Xinhua) 13:21, April 28, 2026

Li Jingjing (L), a doctor with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, and a local doctor perform a surgery on a patient at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

DJIBOUTI CITY, April 27 (Xinhua) -- In the Horn of Africa, where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden, as temperatures neared 30 degrees Celsius amid hot sea winds, another busy day unfolded at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti.

Outside the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic, patients lined up early for treatment that brought relief to many. Inside, Chinese doctors moved from bed to bed, placing acupuncture needles, reviewing case files and attending to patients with practiced efficiency.

"This is my 11th acupuncture treatment, and I feel much better now," a local resident surnamed Rida told Xinhua.

For years, chronic back pain made even simple movement difficult for the 70-year-old. After being referred by a friend, he came to the clinic and gradually found relief.

"I am very grateful to the Chinese doctors," he said.

Wang Zhengrong, a TCM doctor from the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, said many patients with hemiplegia, facial paralysis and complications after cerebral hemorrhage have long endured stiffness, pain and reduced mobility, while rehabilitation options remain limited.

"With acupuncture, cupping and moxibustion now available, patients are offered new paths to recovery," he said.

According to Wang, one clinic registration covers 10 acupuncture sessions, making treatment affordable to many families. As more patients experience continued improvement, TCM is gaining broader recognition among local communities.

The clinic's three treatment rooms are often fully occupied, Wang said, adding that he and his colleague receive an average of 20 to 30 patients a day, and sometimes even more.

Liang Xingyu, head of the 24th Chinese medical team, said the 12-member team has treated more than 6,000 patients and performed over 1,300 surgeries since their arrival in August 2025.

The team has also introduced nine new medical technologies, helping improve local diagnosis and treatment capacity, Liang added.

Recalling Djibouti's first total parotidectomy with facial nerve preservation in December 2025, carried out by oral and maxillofacial surgeon Yan Xingquan, ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist Ren Kai and local doctors, Warsama Ibrahim Arreh, head of the hospital's ENT department, said the case was highly complex, with limited equipment and challenging conditions adding to the difficulty.

Despite the challenges, the surgery was successfully completed, with the patient's facial nerve function preserved, he said. "It proved to be the right decision to work with the Chinese doctors on such a tough case."

This year marks the 45th anniversary of China's dispatch of medical teams to Djibouti.

Since 1981, over 200 Chinese medical workers have served in the country, providing treatment, training local staff and strengthening healthcare capacity, to deepen friendship between the two countries.

On Aug. 31, 2025, as the 23rd Chinese medical team prepared to return home after completing its mission, Djibouti's Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed awarded all 12 members the Independence Day Medal, the country's highest honor for its citizens and international friends.

The prime minister praised the team's contributions, noting that their expertise and selfless dedication had greatly improved the health and well-being of the Djiboutian people.

"That is an inspiration for us," Liang said, adding that the team will continue contributing to the health and development of the Djiboutian people.

Liang Xueling, a doctor with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, performs acupuncture treatment on a patient at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Nie Xiaodong, a doctor with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, evaluates the patient's recovery after surgery at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Patients await medical treatment in queues at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

This photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows the Sino-Djibouti friendship building at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Liang Xingyu, head of the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, conducts an examination on a patient at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, Nov. 5, 2025. (The 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti/Handout via Xinhua)

Zhu Jian (C), a doctor with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, and local doctors perform anesthesia on a child patient at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Lai Zhiyong, a doctor with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, evaluates the patient's recovery after surgery at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, April 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

This photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a view of Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Yan Xingquan (L) and Ren Kai (C), both doctors with the 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti, and a local doctor carry out Djibouti's first total parotidectomy with facial nerve preservation at Peltier General Hospital in Djibouti City, the capital of Djibouti, Dec. 25, 2025. (The 24th batch of the Chinese medical team in Djibouti/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)